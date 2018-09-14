Artist:
Song title: Bassackwards
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Alternative

Ahead of his latest album 'Bottle It In', Kurt Vile drops a video for his newest single 'Bassackwards'; a dreamy number with a spoken word asthetic.

The video is a montage of low-quality family beach footage, with lyrics and has been produced by Marisa Gesualdi with the original footage directed by Aurora Glassock. 

'Bottle It In' is Kurt's seventh solo album and first since 2015's 'b'lieve I'm goin down...', though last year saw him collaborate with Courtney Barnett on 'Lotta Sea Lice'. 'Bassackwards' is the second single from the record after 'Loading Zones'. 

'Bottle It In' will be released on October 12th 2018 through Matador Records.

