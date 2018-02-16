Frances Bean Cobain has made the brave move of informing her social media followers of her past struggle with substance abuse, as she celebrates two years of being completely sober. She's had a difficult few months with her divorce proceedings, but she seems to be in a peaceful place at the moment.

Frances Bean Cobain at the Hilarity for Charity variety show

The 25-year-old share a brief clip of herself on Instagram enjoying the glorious Hawaii weather, captioning it with a long post about her battle with addiction. She managed to get clean in 2016, something that she describes as 'the best decision I have ever made'.

'I thought I would start this post by sharing a pure moment in Oahu surrounded by nature, with my love', she wrote. 'It feels significant here and now because it's my second sober birthday.'

'It's an interesting and kaleidoscopic decision to share my feelings about something so intimate in a public forum. The fact that I'm sober isn't really public knowledge, decidedly and deliberately', she continued. 'But I think it's more important to put aside my fear about being judged or misunderstood or typecast as one specific thing.'

Indeed, this sort of confession is likely to not only hit her fans hard, but also those of her mother - Hole singer Courtney Love - and her late father - Nirvana's Kurt Cobain. Both suffered immensely with drug and alcohol abuse when they were younger, with Cobain having consumed a high amount of heroin before he committed suicide when Frances was less than 2-years-old.

'I want to have the capacity to recognize and observe that my journey might be informative, even helpful to other people who are going through something similar or different', she went on. 'It is an everyday battle to be in attendance for all the painful, bizarre, uncomfortable, tragic, f**ked up things that have ever happened or will ever happen. Self destruction, toxic consumption and deliverance from pain is a lot easier to adhere to.'

She concluded her post with a claim that she is ever 'evolving' as a person. 'The moment any evolution ceases is the moment I disservice myself and ultimately those I love', she said. 'As cheesy and cornball as it sounds life does get better, if you want it to. I'll never claim I know something other people don't. I only know what works for me and seeking to escape my life no longer works for me.'