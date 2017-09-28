Kurt Cobain's daughter may only have been a year old when he died, but she's still earning a fortune from his publicity rights. With Frances Bean Cobain's divorce proceedings well under way, it has been revealed just what she earns from her father's estate alone.

Frances Bean Cobain at a charity event

The Nirvana frontman committed suicide at just 27-years-old leaving behind an impressive legacy of music that people are still avidly listening to more than twenty years later. In fact, he and his music remain so iconic that 25-year-old Frances earns $95,496 a month from his publicity rights and $6,784 in dividends - at least those were her earnings between July 2016 and June 2017.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, she also spends $206,000 a month though she is worth a massive $11.3 million. The information has come out as Frances' musician husband Isaiah Silva challenges her claim to the publicity rights, but then she also earns a fortune in music rights from Nirvana to which he has no access.

The situation comes a year after Frances was ordered to pay $12,000 a month for four months as temporary spousal support plus $15,000 in attorney fees. Other issues that have come out of the court case is Isaiah's claim to Kurt Cobain's acoustic guitar from MTV Unplugged.

Despite the fact that she has a huge income thanks to her father, she insists that her life isn't all about him and his influence. 'I don't f***ing care what they did in the '90s; I wasn't around and it's not relevant to me', she told Vogue earlier this year. 'Yes the '90s were influential, for sure, but it's just not my cup of tea. When it's shoved down your throat every day for 24 years, you just stop caring.'

Plus, she is highly sceptical of 'grunge fashion', given that it derived from poverty in the first place. 'I find it interesting where grunge originated from, and then where it was taken, which was high fashion. My dad was so poor that they kept going to Goodwill to get donated ripped jeans', she said. 'It wasn't a fashion decision; it was an 'I don't have any money, I have no other choice' type of decision.'