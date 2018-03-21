Kunal Nayyar Pictures

Kunal Nayyar at the 2017 People's Choice Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre - Los Angeles, California, United States -...
Kunal Nayyar and Neha Kapur at the premiere of 20th Century Fox's 'Trolls' held at Regency Village Theatre, Westwood, California,...
Kunal Nayyar at the 5th annual 'Hilarity for Charity' Los Angeles Variety Show: Seth Rogen's Halloween at Hollywood Palladium -...
Kunal Nayyar and Neha Kapur - Peoples Choice Awards 2014 Arrivals held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live, 777 Chick Hearn...