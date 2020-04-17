KT Tunstall is set to take part in one of the Royal Albert Hall's live-streamed shows.

The 'Suddenly I See' hitmaker will follow in the footsteps of Rufus Wainwright by playing a set from her living room for the free 'Royal Albert Home' series on April 30 from 8.15pm, which can be viewed via the official Royal Albert Hall website.

Other acts performing over the coming weeks include Kate Stables' alias This Is the Kit and Swiss singer/songwriter Sophie Hunger.

Although the live-streams are free to view, the team who run the iconic venue, which has been forced to shut its doors for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic, have asked people to consider donating £5 to help support the staff who are unable to work due to the closure.

Lucy Noble, Artistic Director of the Royal Albert Hall, said: ''We've been blown away by the response to the first Royal Albert Home shows.

''We wanted to do something to keep the venue's spirit alive, and to cheer, inspire or just distract audiences during this difficult time - and from the messages we've received, it seems that we've done that.

''These events celebrate the unique diversity of our programme, allowing audiences not just to spend an evening with a favourite artist, but also to discover new favourites and try something different, whether that's groundbreaking electronica, award-winning spoken word, or world-class classical music.''

Rufus - who returns with his ninth studio album, 'Unfollow the Rules', this summer - performed from his Los Angeles home earlier this month, and so far the shows have been streamed 350,000 times.

Head to www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/series/royal-albert-home for the full 'Royal Albert Home' listings.