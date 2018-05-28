Earlier this year, Netflix and Marvel announced that a third season of original series 'Jessica Jones' had been commissioned, with Krysten Ritter returning to the titular role all over again. Though it didn't come as a surprise, the news that filming for the show could be right around the corner could be.

Jones is a real fan-favourite when it comes to Marvel characters, with Ritter's performance lauded for being incredibly intense, relatable, and entertaining to watch. Now, the star is already in training for returning to the role, and seems passionate about getting back in front of the cameras.

Saying that filming on season 3 starts "very soon" during her time at Comicpalooza in Houston, Texas, the actress added (according to Comic Book): "I'm training, boxing, all of that. Pumping iron... You have to get yourself physically prepared to do the stunts, but also our schedule's crazy. We work long hours, sometimes we work overnight. I found that when I start off in really good shape, I feel better and I can keep up with the schedule."

It's not surprising to know just how intense the training is for a show like 'Jessica Jones', with the amount of incredible action scenes Ritter has to partake in.

Exactly what the third season is going to be about remains to be seen, but we can be sure there will be plenty of excitement if Ritter is in such intense training. One potential narrative could see her best friend Trish become the comic book superhero Hellcat, but nothing has been confirmed. One thing's for sure - we'll be tuning in no matter what.

We'll bring you more news from Netflix's Marvel original series as and when we get it.