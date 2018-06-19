'Jessica Jones' may have only recently returned for a second season, but that hasn't stopped those at Netflix and Marvel TV from pushing ahead with a third season for the critically-acclaimed comic book-based series. Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg has another story to tell, and it's been revealed that she's blasting ahead with production on bringing it to its streaming platform home.

Krysten Ritter starts filming 'Jessica Jones' season 3 this week

Krysten Ritter plays the titular hero in 'Jessica Jones', and recently teased she would be returning to filming for the show soon. Now we know she wasn't messing around when she said so, as SpoilerTV have revealed shooting on new episodes will kick off later this week, on Wednesday, June 20. Filming is expected to take nearly six months in total, with a proposed end date of December 7 also given.

Ritter's not the only returning cast member, with Rachael Taylor expected to make a comeback as Trish Walker, alongside Eka Darville as Malcolm, and Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth. Whether this season will see Trish go through her transformation from regular civilian to the crimefighting Hellcat remains to be seen, but that's widely rumoured to be making up a big part of season 3.

'Jessica Jones' is of course just one of the five different Marvel series that Netflix currently have in the works (excluding 'The Defenders', as there are no current plans to continue that show). Right now, 'The Punisher' season 2, fronted by Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, is also in production.

A new season of 'Luke Cage' is also right around the corner, debuting this week on Friday, June 22. 'Daredevil' season 3 is also expected to drop a little later this year, with 'Iron Fist' season 2 already filmed and set to premiere before the end of 2018.

We'll bring you more news surrounding the third season of 'Jessica Jones' as and when we get it.