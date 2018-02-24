There's just a couple of weeks to go until we'll finally see 'Jessica Jones' back on the small screen, as the second season makes its debut on Netflix. Krysten Ritter will of course be returning to the titular role, starring alongside the likes of David Tennant as Kilgrave, Mike Colter as Luke Cage, Rachael Taylor as Trish Walker, Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth, and Eka Darville as Malcolm Ducasse.

Melissa Rosenberg serves as showrunner on 'Jessica Jones'

Along with the returning faces, there will be some newbies joining the cast, such as Janet McTeer and J.R. Ramirez in recurring roles.

Now known throughout the city of New York as a killer, Jones is an anti-hero like none other. She's consistently struggling to keep a handle on her emotions and especially her anger, and has no interest in returning to her role as a private investigator. When one particular case lands on her doorstep however, she jumps back into the job and begins to discover exactly why she's become the woman she is today.

EW's Spoiler Room reports that showrunner Melissa Rosenberg teases Jessica as having "more anger than usual" this season, going on to say that there will be "more rage, but [also] more heart."

Krysten Ritter returns as Jessica Jones to Netflix this March

It's going to be very interesting to see Jones battle her personal demons all over again, whilst doing her best to keep crime at bay throughout her city. Though she defeated Kilgrave during the season 1 finale, he's still very much somebody who'll be messing with her mind in the show's second outing.

Balancing her emotions in an attempt to keep danger away from her friends and those who make up her city, Jones is without a doubt one of the most relatable Marvel characters there's ever been. We can't wait to see exactly what she gets up to next, and who she'll be going up against in the grand scheme of things.

More: Mike Colter Teases "Dark And Heavy" 'Jessica Jones' Season 2

'Jessica Jones' season 2 comes exclusively to Netflix on March 8. Season 1 is available now on the streaming platform in its entirety.