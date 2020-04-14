Kristofer Hivju is ''fully recovered and in good health'' after battling Covid-19.

The 'Game of Thrones' star - who played Tormund Giantsbane in the HBO fantasy series - announced he had tested positive for the respiratory disease in March and had been self-isolating at home.

But in an update to fans on his Instagram this week, he confirmed that he and his wife, Gry, who he believes was ''most likely'' infected too, are finally ''free of all symptoms''.

The Norwegian actor insisted they were ''lucky'' not to have more severe symptoms and sent his ''love and thoughts'' to those who have been ''hit much harder'' by the virus, whilst he called on everyone to ''stay vigilant and keep your distance''.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Cororonavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju.

''After several weeks inn quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after beeing free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound.

''We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the Covid 19.

''We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Cornonavirus.

''Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all take care of each other in this strange time. (sic)''

In his original announcement, Kristofer wrote: ''Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. (sic)''

The 41-year-old actor urged others to do their bit to help protect the ''entire community''.

He added in the lengthy post: ''There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency (sic)''