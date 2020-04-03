'Military Wives' has been fast-tracked to download on demand after the coronavirus pandemic cut short its cinematic release.
'Military Wives' has been fast-tracked to download on demand.
The drama - which starred the likes of Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan - was only released in cinemas on 6 March but as it was only able to be screened for a few weeks before social distancing measures due to the coronavirus outbreak were put in place, closing down cinemas, producers have decided to bring forward its digital release from autumn until now.
The cast members were asked before the decision was made and they agreed the film - which is based on Gareth Malone's documentary 'The Choir: Military Wives' - should be seen as soon as possible.
Producer Rory Aitken told the Daily Mail newspaper columnist Baz Bamigboye: ''We've been in touch with Kristin and Sharon and, like everyone else, they're at home. They're very excited that the movie can live on, and that people can hear them sing.
''Perhaps it's not living on in the way of having a really good run in cinemas. But it can actually reach people all over the country at a time when they can't get out.''
The movie was well-reviewed on its release but the producer insisted there's not yet a guarantee there will be a sequel.
He said: ''At this point I think everything's uncertain. We need to stay focused on this film first.''
Kristin recently revealed she sought advice from her stepbrothers - who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan - when making the movie, in which she plays Kate, the wife of a serving officer who brings together a group of women to form a choir while their husbands are at war.
She said: ''I would ring them up and go, 'Does it happen like this?' or, 'Like that?' They were very helpful.''
The 59-year-old actress spent much of her childhood surrounding by the military, as her father Simon was a pilot, although he died in a flying accident when Kristin was just five years old.
She recalled: ''I spent a lot of my childhood on what they called The Patch, the cul-de-sac, like the ones we see in the film, where we lived. It was an RAF base up in Yorkshire. My father was training RAF pilots.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Comedies don't get much darker than this pitch-black British movie, written and directed by Sally...
Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) appears to be just an ordinary 21-year-old girl living in East...
Given the legend that surrounds him, you might be surprised to know that Winston Churchill...
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...
Every threat of sentimentality and melodrama is averted by a seriously strong cast working from...
Mathias (Kevin Kline) is penniless and pretty down on his luck in New York despite...
Reuniting with filmmaker Philippe Claudel (I've Loved You So Long), Kristin Scott Thomas delivers yet...
A fascinating true story becomes a deeply repressed movie in the hands of writer Morgan...
At the height of his career, Charles Dickens finds himself embroiled in one of the...