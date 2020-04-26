Kristin Cavallari has reportedly already filed for divorce from Jay Cutler.

The 'Very Cavallari' star announce on Sunday (26.04.20) she and her husband Jay have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together, and it has now been claimed the pair actually filed their divorce papers earlier this week.

A source told the news to Us Weekly magazine, who reported the former couple filed for divorce on Friday (24.04.20), two days before Kristin made the news public in an Instagram post.

The 'Hills' alum - who has Camden, seven, Jaxon, five, and Saylor, four, with Jay - wrote alongside a picture of the pair: ''With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. (sic)''

Jay, 36, later reposted the same message on his own Instagram page accompanied with a throwback photo of the former couple.

The news of the split comes after Jay recently revealed he ''basically blacked out'' when he proposed to 33-year-old Kristin.

He said: ''I didn't do it well. If I could do it again, I'd do it again. It's just nerve-wracking.

''You basically [black out]! It's like, 'Get this ring out of my face. I can't hold this anymore.' ''

Meanwhile, Kristin previously claimed being parents has put extra pressure on their marriage.

She explained: ''Marriage is really hard with kids, kids put stress on a relationship that's just the truth. If you have different parenting styles, it offers a unique set of problems ... My mom always said, you want to be a unified front in front of the kids. You can't be like daddy says it's okay but mommy doesn't. You have to talk about that solo and then come back and be unified front in front of the kids.''