Kristin Cavallari has accused Jay Cutler of trying to stop her from buying her own house.

The pair announced their split at the weekend after seven years of marriage and 10 years together, and Kristin claims Jay is ''punishing'' her financially, by refusing to release ''her portion of their funds,'' so that she can buy her own place.

According to documents filed by Kristen, 33, and obtained by TMZ, Jay, 37, is refusing to leave their marital home in Tennessee but is also trying to prevent Kristen from purchasing her own house, something they first discussed last year when they were having problems in their marriage.

Kristin claims that last year she started the buying process when the couple were having difficulties but she put the process on hold when they decided to give their marriage another shot.

However, after they agreed that ''divorce was inevitable'', Kristin tried to move ahead with buying her new pad but Jay told her he would not release the funds.

In the new court filing, Kristin claims that living in the same house has ''created a bad environment'' for their children, Camden, seven, Jaxon, five, and Saylor, four, because Jay has been trying to pick fights with her in front of them.

She also alleges he has tried to make her accept an unfair custody arrangement

It was previously claimed that Kristin was ''blindsided'' by Jay's filing for divorce and the sudden move damaged their ''amicable'' negotiations.

A source told E! News: ''She had hoped they could work things out more amicably and they were off to a good start before Jay pulled the trigger.''

In Jay's filing, he stated he was the ''available at home parent and the primary caretaker of the parties' minor children'', despite reportedly having previously agreed to equal care of their brood, and so Kristen was further ''caught off guard''.

The source added: ''His filing was basically trying to take her out of the equation so she had to respond strongly. She's not going to be taken out of the equation when it comes to her children.''

Another source added: ''Jay was playing for the NFL a majority of their marriage, for him to call himself the primary caregiver just because he is retired and she is working is not accurate.''

The 'Very Cavallari' star is now working to seek full custody of the children because she ''feels she can raise the kids in the safest environment.''

Prior to Jay's divorce petition, he and Kristin had been ''staying in the house three days on and three days off'' so the kids could stay in their home but now the former couple are ''on edge'' and both are living in ''separate parts'' of their Nashville abode.

According to the documents, Kristin listed their date of separation as April 7, whilst in his own papers, Jay dated their split as April 21.