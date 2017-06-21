Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Kristen Wiig Pictures

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email

Kristen Wiig arrives at Global House - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 21st June 2017

Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig

74th Golden Globe Awards - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 8th January 2017

Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig

Relativity Media's 'Masterminds' Premiere - Arrivals - Hollywood California United States - Monday 26th September 2016

Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig

Los Angeles premiere of 'Ghostbusters' - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 9th July 2016

Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig

ELLE hosts it's Women In Comedy event - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 7th June 2016

ELLE hosts it's Women In Comedy event - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 7th June 2016

Ghostbusters cast new and old seen arriving at the ABC studios - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 8th June 2016

Filming on the set of 'Ghostbusters' - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 3rd May 2016

Kristen Wiig on the set of 'Ghostbusters' - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 1st May 2016

'Zoolander 2' World Premiere - Arrivals - New York New York United States - Tuesday 9th February 2016

Zoolander No 2 - London United Kingdom - Friday 5th February 2016

The Fashionable Screening of 'Zoolander No.2' - London United Kingdom - Thursday 4th February 2016

'Zoolander 2' U.K. Premiere - Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Thursday 4th February 2016

Cast of Zealander 2 arriving at Sexy Fish - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 3rd February 2016

Zoolander 2 cast members have dinner at Sexy Fish - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 3rd February 2016

Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig Quick Links

News Pictures Video Film Music Footage Quotes RSS
Advertisement

Popular

Kristen Wiig seen on the red carpet at the 74th Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel -...

74th Golden Globe Awards

Kristen Wiig seen on the red carpet at the 74th Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel -...

Kristen Wiig at the premiere of Relativity Media's 'Masterminds' held at TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood, California, United States - Monday...

Relativity Media's 'Masterminds' Premiere - Arrivals

Kristen Wiig at the premiere of Relativity Media's 'Masterminds' held at TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood, California, United States - Monday...

Kristen Wiig at the premiere of the 2016 remake of Ghostbusters. The premiere was held at TCL Chinese Theatre -...

Los Angeles premiere of 'Ghostbusters'

Kristen Wiig at the premiere of the 2016 remake of Ghostbusters. The premiere was held at TCL Chinese Theatre -...

Kristen Wiig - 'Zoolander 2' U.K. Premiere - Arrivals - London, United Kingdom - Thursday 4th February 2016

'Zoolander 2' U.K. Premiere - Arrivals

Kristen Wiig - 'Zoolander 2' U.K. Premiere - Arrivals - London, United Kingdom - Thursday 4th February 2016

Kristen Wiig, Matt Damon , Jessica Chastain - The European Premiere of 'The Martian' held at the Odeon Leicester Square...

The European Premiere of 'The Martian'

Kristen Wiig, Matt Damon , Jessica Chastain - The European Premiere of 'The Martian' held at the Odeon Leicester Square...

Kristen Wiig - Actress Kristen Wiig spotted on the set of

Kristen Wiig filming "Masterminds"

Kristen Wiig - Actress Kristen Wiig spotted on the set of "Masterminds" filming in San Fernando Valley. - San Fernando,...

Advertisement
Kristen Wiig The Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2011 - Arrivals London, England - 07.06.11

Kristen Wiig The Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2011 - Arrivals London, England - 07.06.11

Kristen Wiig First Annual Comedy Awards - Arrivals New York City, USA - 26.03.2011

Kristen Wiig First Annual Comedy Awards - Arrivals New York City, USA - 26.03.2011

Kristen Wiig The Premiere of 'Paul' held at Grauman's Chinese Theater - Arrivals Hollywood, California - 14.03.11

Kristen Wiig The Premiere of 'Paul' held at Grauman's Chinese Theater - Arrivals Hollywood, California - 14.03.11

Kristen Wiig Paul - UK film premiere held at the Empire Leicester Square - Arrivals London, England - 07.02.11

Kristen Wiig Paul - UK film premiere held at the Empire Leicester Square - Arrivals London, England - 07.02.11

Kristen Wiig Special screening of the Rolling Stones' 'Stones in Exile' at the Museum of Modern Art New York City,...

Kristen Wiig Special screening of the Rolling Stones' 'Stones in Exile' at the Museum of Modern Art New York City,...

Kristen Wiig HBO Films premiere of 'Grey Gardens' at The Ziegfeld Theater New York City, USA - 14.04.09

Kristen Wiig HBO Films premiere of 'Grey Gardens' at The Ziegfeld Theater New York City, USA - 14.04.09

Kristen Wiig Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World - Arrivals New York City, USA - 08.05.08

Kristen Wiig Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World - Arrivals New York City, USA - 08.05.08

Actors Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map

Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.