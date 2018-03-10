Kristen Wiig will be turning heads in one of her upcoming roles, as she swaps her usual comedic films for something a little more serious - the sequel to 'Wonder Woman'. Bringing her talents to the DC Extended Universe and working alongside director Patty Jenkins and actress Gal Gadot, who plays the titular superhero, Wiig has been confirmed to play the villain of the second 'Wonder Woman' movie; Cheetah.

The announcement came from Jenkins' official Twitter account, where the filmmaker wrote: "So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned."

Jenkins has been in the driving seat for the 'Wonder Woman' sequel thanks to her huge success with the first movie, co-writing the story for the film which has now been adapted into a screenplay by Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham. The movie may not be set for release until the end of next year, but the excitement is already palpable surrounding what we might see on the big screen.

Wiig seems like the perfect choice for Cheetah, though it had been reported that Emma Stone was first offered the role, but turned it down. Stone's move may prove to be one of the best for Wiig, who can use this opportunity to truly reinvent how she is perceived as an actress. Coming from the world of comedy does mean that she's been a little stigmatised, as unfair as that may be, so Wiig may be opening herself up to some incredible opportunities.

The team behind 'Wonder Woman 2' will have to work incredibly hard if they're to replicate the success shown for the first film. It shot right to the top of the rankings when it came to reviews from critics, and took in the second highest worldwide box office takings, just behind 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'.

Proving that a female is more than capable of leading a film of this type, 'Wonder Woman' is sure to go down in history, and we hope the sequel is able to do so as well.

We'll bring you more news surrounding the 'Woman Woman' sequel as and when we get it.