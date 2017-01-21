The now President used to tweet about Stewart’s personal life.
Kristen Stewart has responded to Donald Trump being ‘obsessed’ with her back in 2012.
Five years ago the now President weighed in on Stewart’s personal life on Twitter, sharing: “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better!”
Kristen Stewart has recalled Donald Trump’s 2012 obsession with her
Speaking to Variety about the incident Stewart said: “He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f***ing crazy.
“I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it,” she continued. “It’s such far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane.”
More: Is Kristen Stewart Officially Dating VS Model Stella Maxwell?
When asked how the tweets from Trump made her feel at the time, Stewart said: “At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference. It wasn’t like really a thing. But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right!’”
Stewart, who does not use Twitter herself, added: “He’s probably, like, going to tweet about this.”
More: Kristen Stewart And St. Vincent Are Officially Joined At The Hip
The actress also offered a message for other young women who are scared for their future with Trump’s presidency. “Ladies, stand up for yourself!” she said.
“I’ve never been the most politically charged person, but I think at this point, it’s not political. It’s f**king so humanitarian,” she continued. “I would just say be a part of what you believe in, whichever way that is. I’m not going to tell anyone how to feel, but I’m pretty sure that we all feel the same way.”
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
Mike's current life revolves around his girlfriend, a healthy amount of weed and his job...
Maria Enders is an ageing actress whose best known role was that of Sigrid in...
An intriguing Chinese box of a movie, this slightly too-clever drama unpicks the layers of...
For a film about early onset Alzheimer's, this is a remarkably wry, honest and even...
On the outside, Alice Howland appears to have an idyllic life. A beautiful family life...
Upon first arrival at Guantanamo Bay detention camp, Private Amy Cole (Kristen Stewart) is given...
With a flurry of bonkers action and cross-species bonding, The Twilight Saga surges to a...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
Despite the skill behind and in front of the camera, a badly constructed script flattens...
Sal Paradise is an ambitious young writer trying to find his place in the world....
After their reckless marriage ceremony and the traumatic near-death-experience that was the birth of their...
There's an oddly over-serious tone to this fairy tale, as if the filmmakers thought they...
Bella Swan is finally a vampire. She discovers that the world seems somewhat brighter now...