Kristen Stewart has responded to Donald Trump being ‘obsessed’ with her back in 2012.

Five years ago the now President weighed in on Stewart’s personal life on Twitter, sharing: “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better!”

Kristen Stewart has recalled Donald Trump’s 2012 obsession with her

Speaking to Variety about the incident Stewart said: “He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f***ing crazy.

“I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it,” she continued. “It’s such far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane.”

When asked how the tweets from Trump made her feel at the time, Stewart said: “At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference. It wasn’t like really a thing. But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right!’”

Stewart, who does not use Twitter herself, added: “He’s probably, like, going to tweet about this.”

The actress also offered a message for other young women who are scared for their future with Trump’s presidency. “Ladies, stand up for yourself!” she said.

“I’ve never been the most politically charged person, but I think at this point, it’s not political. It’s f**king so humanitarian,” she continued. “I would just say be a part of what you believe in, whichever way that is. I’m not going to tell anyone how to feel, but I’m pretty sure that we all feel the same way.”