The star and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell are furious at the latest hacking incident.
After a number of nude celebrity photos were leaked online, the most recent incident in a string of similar events over the last few years, the likes of Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell have brought lawyers in to take action against the hacking.
Kristen Stewart snapped at Cannes Film Festival
An anonymous hacker stole nude images of Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell, as well as Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn, Miley Cyrus and Katharine McPhee, and Kristen has enlisted her lawyer Scott Whitehead to take action against the websites that published them. They are claiming a 'flagrant violation of copyright laws' in the case, insisting that their iCloud images were intended for private use only. One of the photos in question featured Stella taking a selfie in her bathroom mirror as Kristen posed in the background fully naked.
Tiger Woods is likely threatening to sue if the photos featuring him and his ex Lindsey Vonn are not taken down. More than 40 celebrities have been the victim of the nude photo leaks, which first occurred in 2014 and was labelled 'The Fappening'.
The most recent incident happened on Monday (August 21st 2017), with Lindsey Vonn's representative making a statement regarding her reaction to the hacking.
'It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos', her rep told People. 'Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests. She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law.'
As of now, many of the hacked images are still online, and the celebrities' actions against the publication involved are still pending and ongoing. Past victims of the leak include Amanda Seyfried, Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna and Kate Upton among others.
