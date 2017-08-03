She's just not a grilled cheese kinda woman...
Kristen Stewart has revealed that she would be “totally” up for dating men again someday, using a “grilled cheese” metaphor to explain her approach to romance in a new interview.
The 27 year old former Twilight star opened up in a feature for Harper’s Bazaar U.K., for whom she is the September issue’s cover star, about her relationships and her future.
“Yeah, totally. Definitely...,” she said about the possibility of dating guys again. “[But] some people aren't like that. Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they'll eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I'm like, 'That was cool, what's next?'”
Kristen Stewart in October 2016
The star’s next feature film is biographical thriller Lizzie, telling the story of Lizzie Borden, which is in post-production and due for release by the end of 2017.
Since she split up from her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson four years ago, Stewart has dated Alicia Cargile, which she confirmed in 2016, before breaking up, then briefly dating indie musician St. Vincent before going public with current love interest Stella Maxwell earlier this year.
More: Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell surprise gay couple at their wedding
“I've been deeply in love with everyone I've dated. Did you think I was faking it?” Stewart continued. “I've always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn't like getting made fun of.”
Stewart has been candid about her sexuality before, telling ‘Saturday Night Live’ that she is “like, so gay”, before opening up to The Guardian that by being up-front about her “own experience,” she is “just trying to acknowledge that fluidity, that grayness, which has always existed.”
She also told Harper’s Bazaar in the new interview that she was frequently called a “total tomboy” when she was growing up, which “really hurt my feelings.”
“I remember being in the sixth grade and [people would say] ‘Kristen looks like a man. You’re a boy’, or whatever, and I was so offended, horrified and embarrassed,” she said. “Now I look back on it and I’m like, ‘Girl, be proud of that!’”
More: Kristen Stewart recalls Donald Trump’s obsession with her back in 2012
After winning a series of major awards for her role in Olivier Assayas' Clouds of...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
Maureen Cartwright works as a personal shopper in Paris to some very high profile people....
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
Mike's current life revolves around his girlfriend, a healthy amount of weed and his job...
Maria Enders is an ageing actress whose best known role was that of Sigrid in...
An intriguing Chinese box of a movie, this slightly too-clever drama unpicks the layers of...
For a film about early onset Alzheimer's, this is a remarkably wry, honest and even...
On the outside, Alice Howland appears to have an idyllic life. A beautiful family life...
Upon first arrival at Guantanamo Bay detention camp, Private Amy Cole (Kristen Stewart) is given...
With a flurry of bonkers action and cross-species bonding, The Twilight Saga surges to a...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
Despite the skill behind and in front of the camera, a badly constructed script flattens...
Sal Paradise is an ambitious young writer trying to find his place in the world....