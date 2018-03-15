A little later this year, filming will start on director Benedict Andrews' upcoming movie 'Against All Enemies'. Working on a script by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, the film will star the likes of Jack O'Connell, Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley and Colm Meaney, and now another big A-list star has been linked to the project.

Could this be Kristen Stewart's biggest role to-date?

Filmmakers are said to have been looking to cast the role of real-life actress Jean Seberg in the political thriller; a tragic young woman who died aged 40 due to probable suicide. Now, it's being reported that Kristen Stewart is the perfect star to step into the role, and that she has signed on the dotted line to jump onto the project.

Seberg was discovered at 18 by Hollywood director Otto Preminger, who had some big plans to turn her into one of the world's biggest names. Some success came, but it was in the 1960 film 'Breathless' from Jean-Luc Godard in which she would make her biggest splash.

'Against All Enemies' looks set to delve into some of the possible reasons as to why Seberg was feeling so traumatised in the last few years of her life. It'll focus on the involvement Seberg had with militant civil rights activists and how she would later be targeted by an illegal surveillance program under the FBI.

That program would invest a lot of time and effort into destroying Seberg's reputation, so that her affiliation with any of the groups rising up for civil rights would be discounted by the wider general public. Their goal was to ensure that anybody or anything that Seberg touched or came into relation with would be instantly disregarded.

Though not on that level, Stewart has certainly been a young talent thrust into the spotlight, built up by the media and then torn down on a number of occasions. We imagine she'll be the perfect actress for the role.

More: Kristen Stewart Could Star In 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot

'Against All Enemies' will start filming in the summer. We'll bring you more news about the movie as and when we get it.