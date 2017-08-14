It's normal to feel a degree of sadness for your favourite celebrity couples when they break up, but Kristen Bell takes another view on separation altogether. She thinks it's not about the reasons people split, it's about the memories of the wonderful years they've had together.

Kristen Bell at NBC Universal Upfront event

When Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced that they were legally separating after eight years of marriage, our jaws hit the ground. They just seemed so perfect together, but according to Kristen Bell, that's exactly the reason why we shouldn't feel so heartbroken for the pair.

'I think there's a little bit of lack of acknowledgment about really loving something that was', she told E! News at the launch of Naked Juice's #DrinkGoodDoGood campaign. 'If there are two people that decide not to be together, it shouldn't really be a heartbreak for everyone.'

The actress even thinks that if she and her husband Dax Shepard ever decided to separate, she'll all absolutely no regrets. 'You should say, 'Oh, they tried. But that doesn't discount the lovely years they had together.' If I ever get divorced, I'm still going to be like, 'Wow, I loved being married to that man'', she continued.

It's not like Kristen's view on break-ups is naive either, since she herself ended a five-year relationship with her ex Kevin Mann back in 2007. 'It's a little more nuanced I think than people want to acknowledge. I think it's the truth', she said. 'I'm glad I spent my time with that person. We may have to make different choices; those choices might make us sad for a while, but ultimately you have to make hard choices in life. I don't fault anyone for making them.'

She also believes that, despite reports of Chris Pratt's rising fame getting in the way of his marriage, separation during filming actually has more to do with break-ups than anything else. So how does she combat the trials and tribulations of married life?

More: Kristen Bell opens up about her happy marriage

'We go to couple's therapy', she shared. 'We make sure that we're talking with respect to each other. When we sit down to have a disagreement it's a disagreement, not an argument.'