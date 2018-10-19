Days after Keira Knightley kicked up a bit of a storm by revealing that she doesn’t let her daughter watch some Disney princess movies, Kristen Bell has voiced similar sentiments, saying that she finds the consent issues raised in the Snow White story troubling.

Bell – a star of Frozen and therefore an actual Disney princess, no less – says that she encourages her daughters Lincoln and Delta (five and three, respectively) to question the morality underlying the fairytale stories she reads to them. Particularly, she asks her girls to challenge some of the behaviours in the stories, with 1937 fairytale ‘Snow White’ being one example.

“I glance away from the book and see their brains working while we're all cuddled up like meerkats,” the 38 year old star told Parents.com in a new interview. “Every time we close ‘Snow White’ I look at my girls and ask, 'Don't you think it's weird that Snow White didn't ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?'”

Kristen Bell has critiqued out the 'Snow White' story with her daughters

“I say, 'I would never take food from a stranger, would you?' And my kids are like, 'No!' And I'm like, 'Okay, I'm doing something right'.”

Bell continued that she worries about the consent issues raised in the fairytale, saying that it sends the wrong message to young audiences because Snow White isn’t even conscious when she is kissed by the prince.

“Don't you think that it's weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission?” the star of ‘The Good Place’, who is married to Dax Shepard, remembers asking her daughters. “Because you cannot kiss someone if they're sleeping!”

Earlier in the week, The Nutcracker star Keira Knightley said that some of the classic Disney movies, such as The Little Mermaid and Cinderella, are banned from her daughter Edie’s viewing list because they lack feminist values or their female characters are portrayed in weak or submissive roles.

