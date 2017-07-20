Having been pipped to the post of the role as the next ‘Doctor Who’ by Jodie Whittaker when the BBC made its big reveal last weekend, Kris Marshall could reportedly yet land a place in the Tardis as the next Doctor’s assistant.

The 44 year old English actor had been the bookies’ favourite to be named as Peter Capaldi’s successor after he steps down after the upcoming Christmas special. However, the BBC confirmed on Sunday that the 13th Doctor would be 35 year old Whittaker, one of the stars of ‘Broadchurch’, who would be the first woman to play the Time Lord.

However, despite his disappointment at missing out on the title role, new reports suggest that former ‘Death In Paradise’ and ‘My Family’ star Marshall could be in line to be the new Doctor’s companion.

Kris Marshall could yet feature in 'Doctor Who'

“Kris is a big fan of the show and the BBC are a big fan of his,” a source told The Sun on Wednesday (July 19th).

Since ‘Doctor Who’ returned in the noughties, the role of the Time Lord’s traditional travelling companion has been filled by Billie Piper, Karen Gillan, Pearl Mackie and Jenna Coleman. A BBC spokesperson, in reply to the reports, said that no decisions had yet been made on casting for Whittaker’s companion.

More: Kris Marshall stepping down from long-term role on ‘Death In Paradise’

The decision to cast Whittaker in the role has largely been received well, but some fans have expressed dissatisfaction at the iconic role going to a woman.

“Since the first Doctor regenerated back in 1966, the concept of the Doctor as a constantly evolving being has been central to the programme. The continual input of fresh ideas and new voices across the cast and the writing and production teams has been key to the longevity of the series,” the BBC said in response.

“The Doctor is an alien from the planet Gallifrey and it has been established in the show that Time Lords can switch gender. As the Controller of BBC Drama has said, Jodie is not just a talented actor but she has a bold and brilliant vision for her Doctor. She aced it in her audition both technically and with the powerful female life force she brings to the role. She is destined to be an utterly iconic Doctor. We hope viewers will enjoy what we have in store for the continuation of the story.”

More: Peter Capaldi gives ‘Doctor Who’ replacement Jodie Whittaker his seal of approval