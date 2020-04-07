Kris Jenner is set to launch her own KKW perfume ahead of Mother's Day in America on May 10.

The 64-year-old momager has teamed-up with her daughter Kim Kardashian West for their first mother/daughter fragrance collaboration which will be available from April 15

In a statement, Kris said: ''Creating a fragrance together with Kim in time for Mother's Day was magical! We've talked about doing this for years, so to see our shared vision come to life has been amazing.

''Kim and I have similar tastes which makes working together a dream; we both wanted a classic, ageless scent that is beautiful and empowering for anyone who wears it and I think this fragrance perfectly embodies that.''

The KKW x KRIS perfume has been created to emulate a Mother's Day brunch combining fresh freesias and Aperol spritz accord and with notes of freesia, gardenia, cashmere woods and golden amber to create a woody and sweet floral scent

Talking about the inspiration for the scent, Kim said: ''We chose really fresh, light florals complemented by creamy notes that are personal favourites, and it smells exactly like my mom who always smells amazing.''

Kim also noted the bottle is different from her usual range of KKW Fragrance, having collaborated with sisters Khloe and Kourtney for her KKW Diamond range and Kylie Jenner for their lips bundle.

Instead, Kim has designed the packaging using the colour palette from her own home and added a silhouette of a mother and daughter to recreate their ''unconditional love''.

She explained: ''The design of the bottle was inspired by the neutral color palette inside my home, knowing it would look beautiful in any bathroom or vanity but also signifies the close bond between a mother and daughter.''

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, KKW Frangrance will donate 20 per cent of profits from all sales until May 5 to Blessings in a Backpack, an organisation that provides food on the weekends to elementary school children across America.