Even for the Kardashians, it’s been a big news week with two of Kris Jenner's daughters all but confirming they are expecting their first babies. And despite the good feeling that must be flowing around the famous household, it seems matriarch Kris is looking towards her own baby, Kylie’s, next move.

The mother and daughter duo are looking to maximise on Kylie's pregnancy

Rumours began circulating about Kylie’s pregnancy earlier this week and it has been suggested the 20-year-old make-up guru is four months along and expecting a girl with boyfriend, Travis Scott.

However, The Sun has reported Kris Jenner is already thinking about business opportunities this news will bring - including a maternity range for young mums.

A source said: "Kris is so happy for Kylie - not only will she be a grandma again, but it's a whole new set of business opportunities for her.

"She's thinking maternity fashion for younger mums and she's already offering to set up meetings.

"If Kylie embraced the young mummy market, she could take it over."

Kylie is already a multi-millionaire thanks to the success of her make-up line Kylie Cosmetics - which has reportedly raked in $420million over the course of 18 months - something which her older sister, Khloe - who is also rumoured to be expecting her first child - was quick to joke about.

A fan account for Kim Kardashian's four-year-old daughter North shared an image of Kylie and Kris' joint WWD magazine cover on Instagram and joked in the caption that it "looks like Kris has a new favourite", with Khloe seemingly agreeing after she liked the post and wrote in the comments, "We are dead to her now".

Kylie and Kris’ tormenter, Khloe, is also revealed to have some happy news after a Keeping Up with the Kardashians producer confirmed the elder half-sister of Kylie was also expecting a child with her boyfriend, Tristen Thompson.

The reality star, 33, was publicly congratulated by Jeff Jenkins and Tuesday night after reports that she was 'four months along' with the 26-year-old basketball player's second child.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is also rumoured to be expecting her third child with Kanye West via a surrogate early next year.