They say parents don't have favourites but when Kris Jenner's 21-year-old daughter looked set to become one of the youngest 'self-made' billionnaires, it seemed inevitable she was going to go to the top of the child list. Now, the mother-of-six has revealed Kylie as the "smart one".

Kris Jenner with four fifths of her female brood





Speaking about Kylie's multi-million dollar cosmetics line - Kylie Cosmetics - the 62-year-old momager gushed with pride at her daughter's passion and success.

The obvious favouring has not gone unoticed with her other four daughters and Khloe has been the child inparticular to pick up on it.

Following the billion dollar empire announcement with a cover shoot on WMD (Women of the Modern Day) magazine of both mother and daughter, a North West fan account joked Kris now had a new favourite.

In response, new mother-of-one, Khloe commented: "We are dead to her now."

Despite the jovial joshing, the Kardashian/Jenner clan has rallied round Kylie's success and Kris has refused to be deterred in her ardent gushing of her.

Speaking on Australia's radio show The Kyle and Jackie O Show, she said: "She is so smart and she is so passionate about what she doing. I'm so proud of her."

She also talked up Kylie's mothering skills after Kylie welcomed her first child, a daughter, with boyfriend Travis Scott in February.

Kris added: "She is really such an amazing mommy. I mean her number one priority is little Stormi and she is such a great mom."

Kylie has also admitted she wants her young daughter to run her Kylie Cosmetics empire.

She explained: "Maybe one day [I'll] pass this on to Stormi, if she's into it."

Kylie launched her makeup company, which specialises in lipstick and lip liner 'lip kits', two years ago and in that time it has gone on to sell $630 million worth of products.

She created the business herself, using $250,000 of her own earnings from modelling jobs to pay an outside company to produce the first 15,000 lip kits and things grew and grew from there, making her business worth an estimated $800 million now.