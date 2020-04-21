Kourtney Kardashian's favourite present this year came from her brother Rob Kardashian.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to social media to thank her sibling for the gift, which was part of her late father's record collection including the likes of Etta James, Luther Vandross and Frank Sinatra.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Favourite birthday present: @robkardashianofficial gave me all my dad's old records (sic)''

Kourtney recently marked her 41st birthday on April 18, but ahead of her 40th last year, the reality television personality admitted she was ''really overwhelmed'' about turning 40.

She said: ''There was this pressure, I think of where you think you're supposed to be at a certain age. I think, for some reason, 40 for me really made me analyse my life. And I just felt really overwhelmed. There was intense pressure from everyone. Like, 'You have to look the best you've ever looked walking down the stairs to your party!' I don't like being the centre of attention, so I didn't even know if I wanted a party.''

Fortunately, Kourtney ''felt amazing'' soon after and her change in outlook began from her birthday.

She added: ''I woke up on my birthday though feeling so good.''

Last year, Kourtney launched her lifestyle website Poosh.com but didn't enlist any help from her mother and manager Kris Jenner but she thinks she has been a great mentor thanks to her advice such as ''don't take no for an answer''.

She said: ''I felt like, I didn't need her help. I just really felt like it was something I could do on my own with the right team ... [My sisters and I] are a little scary, at times, when it comes to business. My mom always taught us, 'If you hear the answer no, you're asking the wrong person .. I learned so much just from hearing how she talks on the phone. She's not unkind, both my parents were always very kind to people.''