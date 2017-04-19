It just wouldn't be a Kardashian birthday without a traditional nude photo, and that's certainly one of the ways Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 38th birthday this week. The eldest sister rang in her 38th birthday yesterday (April 18th 2017) with a super stunning, risque photo of herself on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian at 'The Promise' premiere

The image in question sees the reality star standing thigh deep in a pool, at nighttime, completely naked, tossing her wet hair back to create a glittering arc of water droplets. She captioned the picture simply, 'Birthday suit' and it has already received 997,902 likes.

Kourtney is clearly extremely proud of her toned figure and, after three children - 7-year-old Mason, 4-year-old Penelope and 2-year-old Reign - she certainly should be. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star often bares flesh for her followers on social media, but this is definitely her most candid yet.

36-year-old Kim Kardashian opted to share a bikini shot of her sister ('looking soooo good'), while 32-year-old Khloe Kardashian unveiled a black and white shot of her and Kourtney puckering up and mom Kris Jenner posted a montage of images from Kourtney's childhood.

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Apr 18, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

'From the day you were born you have blessed me with so much joy!' Kris wrote of her first-born. 'You bring happiness love and light and are such an inspiration to me, and everyone around you. You are such an incredible mother, sister, friend, and daughter and I love you more than words can ever say... you are beautiful inside and out my sweet girl, have an amazing day.'

More: Scott Disick still in love with Kourtney Kardashian?

So how did Kourtney celebrate her birthday this year? According to reports and various eagle-eyed fans on Twitter, she went to Disneyland in Anaheim, California with her eldest two children, their father Scott Disick and her younger sister Kendall Jenner. Hands up if Kourtney K is your actual spirit animal.

Kourtney Kardashian with mom Kris Jenner at pre-Grammy gala