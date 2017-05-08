Things have been rather completed between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, with neverending whispers of their possible getting back together pervading the media since their break-up in 2015. But now it seems they have both officially moved on - after Kourtney has broken Scott's heart again.

Kourtney Kardashian at 'The Promise' premiere

They celebrated Kourtney's birthday together last month with their 7-year-old son Mason and 4-year-old daughter Penelope at Disneyland, but they had less time for each other for Cinco de Mayo celebrations last week. 33-year-old Scott was at TAO in West Hollywood with his alleged new girlfriend Ella Ross, a 19-year-old British model, after first having lunch at Nobu Malibu.

The news comes after it came out that Kourtney was apparently seeing 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima, much to Scott's chagrin. 'She is single and having fun', a source told People. 'She sees him when she has time. Everyone likes him. It's very innocent.'

Whether it's serious or not, reports suggest Scott is feeling a little heartbroken right now. 'He doesn't like that she is dating', the source continued. 'For him, it's fine to hang out with girls, but when Kourtney does, he pouts.'

Furthermore, TMZ reports that Scott is feeling 'betrayed' by his ex-girlfriend and her new love affair after he was apparently led on to believe that they could repair their relationship 'if he got sober'. Needless to say, Scott has been making marked efforts to stay away from the booze, but she's still more interested in Younes at this point.

Then again, yesterday's (May 7th 2017) episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' showed Scott inviting a girl to his hotel room during a family vacation to Costa Rica, despite making out with Kourtney earlier that day. She insisted she was fine with it, but that seems to be proof that she is just about ready to move on for good.