Just a month after she got back together with her long-term boyfriend Scott Disick following an 18-month break, Kourtney Kardashian has triggered rumours that she’s expecting their fourth baby with a cryptic Snapchat video.

The 37 year old reality TV star split from Disick back in the summer of 2015 after she reportedly got fed up with his partying lifestyle despite them having three young children together. However, on Wednesday (January 11th), Kardashian set the internet ablaze with rumours after she posted a Snapchat video of herself in the mirror, with what many seemed to think was a growing baby bump.

A video posted by Kourtney's Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:37am PST

American gossip site Radar Online soon broke a story saying that she was definitely “in the early stages” of pregnancy and is “just telling close friends”. However, this hasn’t been confirmed or denied yet by the Kardashian family.

“They are working it out for the sake of the child and neither one of them is seeing anyone else right now,” a source told them. The combustible couple have son Mason, 7, daughter Penelope, 4, and son Reign, 2, together.

It must be remembered that exactly the same rumours cropped up back in July 2016, roughly twelve months after Kourtney threw her boyfriend of a decade out the door.

She has also been romantically linked to Justin Bieber in the time she was separated from Disick, and more recently former boxer Younes Bendjima, with whom she was pictured as recently as early December.

Kourtney is the eldest of the Kardashian sisters, and said back in August that she wasn’t yet done with having more children. “I would have more. I could see myself with six kids. I just don’t know what’s in God’s plan,” she told Cosmopolitan magazine.

