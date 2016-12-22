The Kardashians have certainly not economised on their festive cheer this year - not that we expected them to - and as usual have some remarkable Christmas decorations. The trees are the main event in the Kardashian-Jenner household(s), so much so that Kourtney Kardashian even has one for each of her children.

Christmas at my house for @voguemagazine on my app. ???????? A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 21, 2016 at 11:19am PST

It doesn't stop there either. Kourtney showed off a bunch of pics of her tree collection on her website. 'Christmas is my favorite holiday and I love to get into the spirit by decorating a bunch of trees!' She said. 'We ended up with 6 trees this year-two huge trees in the entryway, one in the living room and one in each of the kids' rooms!'

Christmas at my house for @voguemagazine on my app. ?????? A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 21, 2016 at 11:20am PST

She also put a few shots on Instagram; 7-year-old Mason's tree stood alongside a Darth Vader figure and featured a stuffed monkey and Santa between the branches, 4-year-old Penelope's tree was adorned in pink and purple baubles, while 2-year-old Reign's tree was very much a jungle wonderland with giraffes and lions.

Christmas at my house for @voguemagazine on my app. ???? A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 21, 2016 at 11:22am PST

Meanwhile, the family matriarch Kris Jenner enlisted decorator to the stars Jeff Leatham for her hallway masterpiece. She posted a shot of herself posed alongside one gigantic tree decorated in red and white, candy-cane style, with two smaller matching trees either side. Plus, she also added in a large, red, metallic bear sculpture with a decorative candy resting on its leg.

Kandyland-chic ?? Thank you @jeffleatham for helping me transform my home this Christmas!! I invited @archdigest to film the magical transformation! Watch the video on ArchitecturalDigest.com ??#christmas #besttimeoftheyear #happyholidays A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:32am PST

Youngest sister Kylie Jenner looked loved up with her boyfriend Tyga while posing under their tree. This was much more of a winter wonderland theme; snow white branches with silver baubles and silver wrapped gift boxes sitting beneath it. 'All I want for Christmas is you', she captioned the shot.

All I want for Christmas is you .. ?? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 14, 2016 at 12:51pm PST

Kendall Jenner went for a similar look but on a much smaller scale and with pearl white decorations instead of silver. Set against a Barbie pink wall, the tree was also wound with a set of white fairy lights.