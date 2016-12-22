Kourtney Kardashian has six trees altogether.
The Kardashians have certainly not economised on their festive cheer this year - not that we expected them to - and as usual have some remarkable Christmas decorations. The trees are the main event in the Kardashian-Jenner household(s), so much so that Kourtney Kardashian even has one for each of her children.
It doesn't stop there either. Kourtney showed off a bunch of pics of her tree collection on her website. 'Christmas is my favorite holiday and I love to get into the spirit by decorating a bunch of trees!' She said. 'We ended up with 6 trees this year-two huge trees in the entryway, one in the living room and one in each of the kids' rooms!'
She also put a few shots on Instagram; 7-year-old Mason's tree stood alongside a Darth Vader figure and featured a stuffed monkey and Santa between the branches, 4-year-old Penelope's tree was adorned in pink and purple baubles, while 2-year-old Reign's tree was very much a jungle wonderland with giraffes and lions.
Meanwhile, the family matriarch Kris Jenner enlisted decorator to the stars Jeff Leatham for her hallway masterpiece. She posted a shot of herself posed alongside one gigantic tree decorated in red and white, candy-cane style, with two smaller matching trees either side. Plus, she also added in a large, red, metallic bear sculpture with a decorative candy resting on its leg.
Youngest sister Kylie Jenner looked loved up with her boyfriend Tyga while posing under their tree. This was much more of a winter wonderland theme; snow white branches with silver baubles and silver wrapped gift boxes sitting beneath it. 'All I want for Christmas is you', she captioned the shot.
Kendall Jenner went for a similar look but on a much smaller scale and with pearl white decorations instead of silver. Set against a Barbie pink wall, the tree was also wound with a set of white fairy lights.