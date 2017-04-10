Korn have announced that they have recruited a 12 year old bass player for their upcoming South American tour, in the shape of Tye Trujillo, the son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo.

The youngster is a member of rock group The Helmets, and has landed the gig of a lifetime when he is set to replace Korn’s regular bass player Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu for a handful of live dates on the South American continent beginning next week.

Korn's lead singer Jonathan Davis performing live in 2013

A statement from the metal veterans via their official Facebook page on Saturday (April 8th) announced the temporary line-up change. It read that Arvizu, “due to unforeseen circumstances”, won’t be able to fulfil the dates but that he’ll rejoin the group’s tour again in May back in the US.

“We are bummed Fieldy can’t join us on this run but excited to do a few gigs with a young player like Tye. We look forward to welcoming our brother Fieldy back when we return to the States in May.”

Tye Trujillo is set to perform with Korn, who are promoting their 12th studio album The Serenity of Suffering, in a string of dates in Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Peru throughout April.

Since the age of just eight years old, he has been a member of Northern California rock group The Helmets, who have performed at prestigious festivals such as BottleRock and Lollapalooza. Safe to say that this kid is winning at life already!

Meanwhile, Trujillo’s father Robert is gearing up for the latest North American leg of Metallica’s current WorldWired Tour, which begins in Baltimore on May 10th and continues into August. Following a short break, the European leg of the tour will continue into May 2018.

