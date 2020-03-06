Kodaline hits us right in the feels with their newest song 'Sometimes', which is all about trying to stay positive when you struggle with crippling anxiety everyday. Many of us have been there! The Dublin band are currently working on a follow-up to their 2018 album 'Politics of Living' which will also feature the single 'Wherever You Are'.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...