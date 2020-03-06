Artist:
Song title: Sometimes
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Indie

Kodaline hits us right in the feels with their newest song 'Sometimes', which is all about trying to stay positive when you struggle with crippling anxiety everyday. Many of us have been there! The Dublin band are currently working on a follow-up to their 2018 album 'Politics of Living' which will also feature the single 'Wherever You Are'.

