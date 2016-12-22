Kobe Bryant has finally unveiled an adorable first photo of his newborn daughter Bianka who he welcomed into the world with his wife Vanessa earlier this month. Fast asleep and swaddled in a soft pink wrap and matching bonnet, Bianka appeared on the retired NBA player and his wife's Instagram yesterday (December 21st 2016) at just 16-days-old.

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant present Bianka Bella Bryant

Bianka Bella is 38-year-old Kobe and 34-year-old Vanessa's third child (and their third daughter) who the basketball player has lovingly referred to as Baby Mamba after his Black Mamba sporting nickname. Bianka joins the other Mambas: Gianna Maria-Onore, 10, and Natalia Diamante, 13. 'Vanessa Bryant and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!!' Kobe wrote in the picture's caption, citing the baby's measurements as 7 pounds, 5 ounces and 20 inches (that's about 3 kilograms, 140 grams and 50 centimetres for metric users).

The family's newest arrival was born on December 5th 2016. Thankfully, everything seemed hunky-dory with the latest birth, which hasn't always been the case for Vanessa. In 2005, two years after the birth of Natalia, she had a miscarriage after an ectopic pregnancy.

@vanessabryant and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!! #BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel ? Bianka Bella Bryant December 5, 2016 7 pounds 5 ounces 20 inches A photo posted by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Dec 21, 2016 at 5:20pm PST

The couple have been dating on and off since 1999, when they met in the same building in which Kobe was recording his debut hip hop album 'Visions' and Vanessa was working as a backing dancer on Tha Eastsidaz music video 'G'd Up'. They married in a Roman Catholic ceremony in Dana Point, Calfornia in April 2001. They were planning to divorce in 2011, but by 2013 they were reconciled.

Kobe has had babies on the brain recently. He recently expressed his support of pal Sydney Leroux Dwyer - an Olympic gold medalist and professional soccer player - and her husband Dom Dwyer on Instagram after the birth of their son Cassius Cruz in September.