When it was revealed that the characters of the long-running Archie comic book series would be the premise for a brand new show on The CW, not everybody was convinced it would be a success. Titled 'Riverdale', the series has however already proven itself to be addictive and compelling viewing, even earning praise which has seen it compared to the returning hit series 'Twin Peaks'.

Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa star in CW series 'Riverdale'

Now with just two episodes to go in the show's first season, fans are gearing up for an incredible reveal as the killer of Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines) is to be shown in scenes sure to shock next week. Whilst the identity of the murderer is still up in the air, there are plenty of theories floating around as to who may be responsible for Jason's death. They'll be laid to rest after next week's episode however, and now a new trailer has been released teasing that killer reveal.

While we saw Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) father arrested in the last episode of the show, when a weapon matching that which was used to kill Jason was found in his property, we know through the trailer that Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) will be helping in the fight to prove his innocence.

The trailer also shows the series' five main characters Archie, Veronica, Jughead, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Kevin (Casey Cott) watching a video on a laptop, which seems to show the murder of Jason as it happened, revealing who pulled the trigger in the process.

Lili Reinhart also stars alongside KJ Apa

'Riverdale' continues next Thursday on The CW in the US and Friday on Netflix in the UK with penultimate episode 'Anatomy of a Murder', ahead of the finale 'The Sweet Hereafter' on May 11 and May 12 respectively.