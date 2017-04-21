Those who doubted the impact a television series based on characters from the Archie comic books could have on the world will be eating their words, as The CW series 'Riverdale' continues to impress with its slick style of storytelling, unique take on the world of young adults and a murder mystery that continues to leave viewers stumped.

KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart star as Archie and Betty in 'Riverdale'

Often compared to 'Twin Peaks' - which will be making its return for a new season next month in both the US and the UK - the show is now gearing up to wrap its first season on May 11 with its 13th episode, 'Chapter Thirteen: The Sweet Hereafter'.

Not much is known about the events that will take place in the final episode, though it has already been revealed that there will be yet another death following the murder of Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines) to close out season 1. With everybody watching no closer to working out exactly who pulled the trigger and left Jason with a bullet hole between the eyes however, there's still a lot to be explained throughout the next few weeks.

Will Archie make it through the 'Riverdale' season 1 finale unscathed?

Now, The CW have released the synopsis for that season 1 finale, teasing chaos and confrontation. It says that while Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) grow closer, Betty (Lili Reinhart) confronts her mother because of the front her family continue to put on, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) finds himself in "an unexpected situation" which leaves his friends scrambling.

The parents in 'Riverdale' aren't exempt from the drama, with Hermione (Marisol Nichols) offering Fred (Luke Perry) something that sounds too good to be true, while the Blossoms' family business could be about to collapse when the truth surrounding it comes out, leaving Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) "to take matters into her own hands".

Those who were excited to see the romantic development between Archie and Veronica take place in recent episodes should be excited to hear that by the time season 1 comes to a close, it will still be very much at the forefront of proceedings. Meanwhile, could Jughead be in the frame for murder, and what exactly is Fred being offered by Hermione?

There are a lot of questions that need answering before the end of season 1, and while there's no mention in the synopsis of Jason's killer being revealed in the finale, it is something the cast have said will happen before the end of the season.

More: 'Riverdale' Showrunner Talks 'Twin Peaks' Comparisons

'Riverdale' continues Thursdays in the US on The CW and Fridays in the UK on Netflix.