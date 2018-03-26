The CW shocked the world when they said they would be adapting Archie Comics into a television series called 'Riverdale', kicking things off with the murder of one of the town's school kids and developing the property into one of television's darkest offerings. Bringing the likes of Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) to the small screen, audiences fell in love with the roster of compelling characters and their intriguing stories.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa serves as showrunner on 'Riverdale'

With just six episodes to go until the end of the show's second season, a lot of drama and chaos is to be wrapped up across the next couple of months. Exactly how everything goes down remains to be seen, but showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has promised the return of one villainous figure - the Black Hood. Archie has never been confident that there's more to the Black Hood mystery than was shown earlier on in the season, and it would appear he's right.

The biggest tell was in janitor Svenson's eyes. They weren't the mystifying shade of green that Archie remembered from the Black Hood's attack on his father, and so viewers had always wondered when the storyline would be making its return. It seems it's now right around the corner.

Speaking during this year's Paleyfest 'Riverdale' panel, the series' showrunner explained: "When we started, we had three likely suspects, so for the first half of the season, we were always dropping red herrings so we could pick [one of the three]. As we moved into the second half, and we get back to the Black Hood for the last few episodes, we always knew it wasn’t Svenson, [the janitor], but for the last 10 episodes or so, we’ve had a pretty clear idea and have been writing toward that."

So, with the Black Hood mystery coming back to haunt Riverdale, theories will start swirling once more as to who might be behind the murders of Riverdale's shadiest characters. One popular theory puts Betty's brother Chic in the frame, and now that we know he's not exactly who he says he is, it's looking more likely every episode that he's got something to do with the Black Hood! We'll have to wait and see...

More: Lili Reinhart Doesn't Think It Would "Make Sense" For 'Riverdale' And 'Sabrina' To Crossover

'Riverdale' continues Wednesdays in the US on The CW and Thursdays in the UK on Netflix.