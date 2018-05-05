'Riverdale' has been shocking fans each and every week in its second season, delivering some twists and turns that not a single viewer saw coming. With the final pair of episodes coming in the weeks ahead, there will finally be the reveal of the real Black Hood killer who's terrorising the town's residents, and a setting up of the plot set to run throughout the confirmed third season.

KJ Apa often has romantic scenes with Camila Mendes in 'Riverdale'

The dark tone that has been a deep part of 'Riverdale' since its debut initially shocked audiences, but it's something fans are now used to. Many of the characters ripped straight from the pages of Archie Comics have a bunch of demons to tackle, with one of them being Archie Andrews, played by New Zealand actor KJ Apa.

In the series, Archie's in a relationship with Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), and their partnership is one that's often shown as being extremely passionate.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the actor opened up about filming sex scenes with his on-screen lover, saying: "It’s weird with someone you don’t know that well. On a movie set, you have time to get to know the person and rehearse before shooting. Camila [Mendes, who plays Veronica] and I just had to dive into it. Now that we’re friends, it’s easier."

The chemistry shared between the two is obvious from the moment they started working with one another, so showrunners have certainly made the right choice in putting them together in the show. Whether it's a relationship that can last with all of the darkness and chaos going on around them however remains to be seen.

More: KJ Apa Broke His Hand Filming Shocking 'Riverdale' Scene

'Riverdale' season 2 continues Wednesdays in the US on The CW, and Thursdays in the UK on Netflix.