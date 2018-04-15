Based on the Archie Comics series, but bringing an incredibly dark tone to proceedings is 'Riverdale'; a brilliant television show that kicked off in 2016 and has already managed to develop and evolve throughout its run of almost two full seasons to-date. A bunch of unique characters played by talented stars make up the show's cast, and audiences have been addicted to watching their adventures transpire.

KJ Apa stars as Archie in The CW's series 'Riverdale'

Season 2 has really ramped up proceedings, with criminal gangs and one evil Black Hood raining down chaos on the unlucky town. So how exactly will everything be wrapped up? Though the majority of Riverdale's residents think the Black Hood has been captured, viewers know that this isn't the case, and the real killer is still out there, planning out his next move. We imagine his true identity will be shown before all is said and done.

According to EW's Spoiler Room, KJ Apa said of the season's end: "What happens at the end of season 2 is tragic, but almost perceivable. You can see it coming a little bit."

Co-star Cole Sprouse added: "It’s utilising a lot of hidden turns in the earlier episodes that a lot of people might’ve overlooked, and setting up a narrative that we didn’t realise was actually a chess game one of our characters was losing tremendously the whole time."

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper in the series, is also said to have confirmed the season's main mystery will come to a close in the penultimate episode, with the final episode of season 2 setting up the series' future. This is similar to the way in which 'Riverdale' season 1 came to a close, and would allow a little bit of a cliffhanger to ensure viewers tune back in when the show makes its return later in 2018. We can't wait to see what happens!

More: 'Riverdale' Star Cole Sprouse On Why He Doesn't Want His Brother Dylan Watching

'Riverdale' continues on The CW in the US and on Netflix in the UK.