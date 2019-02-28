KJ Apa has found the attention he has received since starring in 'Riverdale' ''weird'' and uncomfortable.
KJ Apa finds fame uncomfortable.
The 'Riverdale' star - who plays Archie Andrews in the CW drama - has opened up about the negative aspects of starring in a popular TV show and the weird'' experience of having strangers ''touch'' him in the street.
Speaking to ASOS Magazine, he said: ''The weird thing is that it used to be people calling me by my character's name -- now people come up to me in the street and know my name. Some people touch you and I had a hard time with people feeling like they can have that intimacy with me. Experiencing what it's like to be on a huge TV show has given me perspective on people. The attention is strange and not comfortable. You put yourself in their shoes and think, 'If I saw someone like that, what would I do?'''
The 21-year-old hunk - who has starred in the movies 'A Dog's Purpose' and 'The Hate U Give' - has admitted that he has become ''self-conscious'' since working on screen and finds it ''pressuring'' having to adapt his style to his alter ego.
He said: ''As soon as I started being on camera so much, I became self-conscious, which I never was [before]. ''Now I look in the mirror and feel unhappy with...whatever. The fact I have to look a certain way for the show, that can be pressuring.
''There are positives to that too. I've found my own style when it comes to fashion. I love monochromatic colours, being in one colour.''
KJ - who has previously been romantically linked to his 'Riverdale' co-star Camila Mendes - says that he is no rush to settle down, but admitted that many people his age often feel the pressure to be in a relationship.
He explained: ''It's easy to put pressure on yourself. Recently, it's been realising, 'What do I want as a 21-year-old in life?' It's super-important to write down what you want your life to look like in five years.
''In terms of relationships, battling between staying with the love of your life or being a 21-year-old and not living with regret when you're older.
''I look at my parents' marriage and I think, 'Don't you wish that you'd waited a bit?'''
