Known to 'Game of Thrones' fans around the world as Jon Snow, Kit Harington is an actor who's really worked his way into the hearts of millions, but will be bringing his GoT character's story to an end when the series reaches its conclusion with its eighth and final season.

Kit Harington will bring his time as Jon Snow to an end in 'Game of Thrones' season 8

Where we left things off, it was finally confirmed that Jon was actually a descendant of the Targaryen family, and so was related to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) herself; the woman whom he was supporting for the claim of the Iron Throne, but also somebody he had started a sexual relationship with.

Nothing is known about what we'll see in the final six episodes, but all of the dramatic storylines and the battle for the Iron Throne we've seen take place over 67 episodes to-date will come to their epic conclusions. Whether or not fans are happy with what goes down remains to be seen, but the possibility they'll be furious with the ending isn't out of the minds of those involved.

Speaking with Deadline about the filming that's taken place so far on the show's final season, Harington said: "Whereas before, every year there’s always been a bit of pressure, this season is one where we could easily let people down. Obviously, we don’t want to do that so we’re very much stepping up everyone’s game which is very apparent, at least to me. We’re all growing a bit and I think everyone’s attention is very focused on what we’re doing in a way that it’s always been, but it may be more apparent."

With just six episodes making up the final season, many are assuming each of the episodes will be feature-length, rather than the usual 50-60 minutes. That should allow for some brilliant storytelling, jaw-dropping scenes and more; let's hope no leaks spoil the surprises in store for fans ahead of time, this final go round!

More: There Will Likely Only Be One 'Game Of Thrones' Spinoff

'Game of Thrones' season 8 is expected to debut in early 2019 on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK.