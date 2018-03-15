The writing's been on the wall for a while now: 'Game Of Thrones' is coming to an end. With just six episodes to go in the show's conclusive eighth season, fans will finally get to see how the story is brought to a close next year. With cast recently reading the scripts for the final episodes and doing some dramatic table readings, it's only a matter of time until we discover what's planned for Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), and the rest of the characters we've fallen head over heels in love with over the past few years.

Kit Harington has starred as Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones' since 2011

Harington in particular has proven to be a major fan-favourite, working as a lead character of the series since its debut all the way back in 2011. Despite all of the love for Jon however, and the fact that a number of spinoffs are in development behind-the-scenes at HBO, he's not somebody who will be returning to the franchise when these six 'GoT' episodes have come to an end.

Speaking with GQ Italia, the actor was asked about the future of the franchise following the conclusion of 'GoT', to which he responded: "I think there’s going to be spinoffs, but I’m not going to be involved in any of it."

He went on to add: "The great thing about ‘Thrones’ for HBO is that you can sell it in a totally different way. You could set it 300 years earlier and save a load of money because we [the cast] are very expensive now."

Harington is right in that the network will be able to save a lot of cash in paying an all-new cast for any spinoffs that come to the small screen. A huge number of actors and actresses would jump at the opportunity to make their marks and become a part of the franchise in whatever way they possibly can, so it'll certainly be interesting to see in which direction things go down the line.

'Game of Thrones' season 8 is expected to debut in early 2019 on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK. We'll bring you more news on the spinoffs in development as and when we get it!