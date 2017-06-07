The actor recalls some of the scenes he had to film for one of season 6's biggest moments.
There's no denying the huge success of HBO fantasy series 'Game of Thrones'. Based on the incomplete novel series 'A Song of Ice and Fire' by George R. R. Martin, the show follows a selection of different wannabe leaders, all vying for control of the fictional land of Westeros, the Seven Kingdoms and beyond.
Kit Harington will make his return as Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones' Season 7
One of the cast members who have been with the series since the start is Kit Harington. In the role of Jon Snow, he's worked his way into the hearts of viewers across the globe, even dying once before being brought back to life and taking centre-stage in the show's sixth season.
Next month, 'Game of Thrones' season 7 will make its debut, but that doesn't mean what's come before it is a thing of the past for Harington. In fact, he's been talking about one of season 6's most memorable moments - The Battle of the Bastards - in a recent interview.
Jon Snow has already lost his life once in 'Game of Thrones'
"I've got a few fears, spiders being one of them, but the worst is my claustrophobia," the actor explained in a chat with the Belfast Telegraph. "I'm mortally afraid of crowds. I panic. It was one of the most terrifying things and most uncomfortable - 15 bearded Irishmen crushing you.
"There was a moment where he could've just lay down and let go of the hell he's in, and sleep, like drowning, but it cuts to the heart of Jon, that he fights his way up to the top."
Hearing that Harington was likely panicking throughout his filming of these scenes doesn't do away with any of the respect fans have for him as an actor. In fact, being able to maintain composure in a situation where you genuinely feel out of your depth is something to be admired. Method acting is one thing, but when you really don't like something but you bite the bullet and do it any way for the sake of creating good television; that's something special.
'Game of Thrones' season 7 premieres on July 16 on HBO in the US, and on July 17 on Sky Atlantic in the UK.
