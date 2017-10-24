When it comes to some of television's most popular series, 'Game of Thrones' is right up there as one of the most beloved shows of the modern day. Broadcasting on the HBO network in the US, the fantasy series - based on the incomplete novel series 'A Song Of Ice & Fire' by George R. R. Martin - has delivered some of the most shocking and memorable scenes in TV history.

Kit Harington has starred as Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones' since the beginning

Now, with just a final season comprised of six episodes left to go, viewers are speculating over how this story will be coming to an end. Whilst we know five separate spinoffs are currently in development for HBO, the battle for the Iron Throne and the Great War against the Night King and his White Walker army will come to its conclusion in 'GoT'.

One of the biggest reveals left on the series is one that viewers already know, but something lead characters Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) are yet to discover.

Sleeping together for the first time in the final episode of season 7, the pair are completely oblivious to the fact that Jon is actually Daenerys' nephew, and the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. Just how much that will change their relationship in a world where incest isn't deemed hugely inappropriate remains to be seen, but actor Kit Harington would love for his character Jon to have a bit of a twisted psyche when he does find out.

Speaking with The Guardian, the actor joked: "I really hope that he just nods slowly and goes, 'Damned right' [when he finds out Jon and Daenerys are related]. Something really horribly inappropriate, and you found out Jon's had a really sick mind the whole time. That's the way I'd love to play it. I'll try it for one take, anyway."

At this point, we can't see showrunners turning Jon into a sick-minded individual who'd be all for an incestuous relationship with his aunt, but as we mentioned earlier on, this is a series that likes to shock its fans. Still, we think when Jon and Dany discover their bond is one of family, they'll put any romance on the shelf and figure out how they're going to proceed in their alliance, and claim for Dany to rule over the Seven Kingdoms.

'Game of Thrones' season 8 is expected to air at some point in either 2018 or 2019.