Kit Harington is without a doubt one of the most popular stars to come from the 'Game of Thrones' franchise, playing Jon Snow since the series' conception and truly going through the ringer when it comes to his character's journey. Based on the incomplete novel series 'A Song of Ice & Fire' by George R. R. Martin, the show has become one of the most popular on television, with TV network HBO currently working with a variety of writers so that when the series comes to an end, spinoffs can come to life.

Kit Harington has been a main part of 'Game of Thrones' since the very beginning

There are now only six episodes left of the series, with the final season set to debut at some point in 2018, or 2019. Harington's character Jon has been revealed to be a secret Targaryen offspring and the true heir to the Iron Throne, making Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) his aunt. A little awkward when season 7 ended with the pair in bed with each other for the first time.

Now talk is turning towards how the revelation will affect Jon and Dany's relationship moving forward. We can't imagine she'll be too happy to discover her male counterpart has more of a claim to the Throne than she does, but anything can happen in the Seven Kingdoms.

Speaking on The One Show, Harington revealed he had recently read the scripts for the show's final season: "I'm really emotional about [the end]. We had the read-through last week, in fact, so I know everything now.

"I cried at the end! It wasn't anything particular that happens. You have to remember, I've done eight years of it. I think, no-one really cares about ['Game of Thrones'] more than us. It's been an institution longer than any other institution I've been in. School, drama school, anything.

"I get a bit weepy thinking about it. It's going to be a strange year. Saying goodbye to everyone, having your last scene with this person or having your last scene with that person. Not only you're attached to it, loads of people around the world are attached to it."

It's going to be a very interesting couple of years, finding out exactly how things will be tied up in the 'game of thrones', and to see in which direction HBO will want to take the franchise. Currently, there are five spinoffs in development, but bosses have already said it's likely only one or two will make it through to becoming an actual series.

Whatever happens, we imagine the millions who have fallen in love with 'Game of Thrones' will be tuning in for whichever spinoffs becomes a reality.

'Game of Thrones' season 8 is expected to come to viewers at some point in 2018 or 2019.