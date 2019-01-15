The final season of epic fantasy drama, Game of Thrones has finally been given a release date and fans are thrilled with the prospect of questions answered and theories confirmed (or denied). However, the actors involved are less enthusiastic at the end of the great eight season show with many expressing sadness at its upcoming conclusion.

Kit Harington's Game Of Thrones character will make his final appearance in the last series

Kit Harington, who plays main character, Jon Snow, has spoken about his grief now that GOT is over and has admitted he's 'not happy, but very satisfied' with the final season.

Appearing on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Tuesday (15 Jan), the 32-year-old actor said: "It’s like when you finish a book, you’re not happy it’s over are you? You don’t finish a good book and say, 'I’m happy I finished that'.

"But you have this grief that it’s over, and it’s the exact same with nine years doing this show.

"No matter how it ended, or how it does end, there’s always this bit of you that’s like, 'oh', there’s this loss around it."

Zoe tried to tease information from Harington - whose character has had one of the biggest development arcs of any in the show - about his feelings on the ending.

He said: "Maybe not happy, but very satisfied. I’m so excited for people to see it, I think it’s going to be extraordinary, hopefully it’ll change TV again like it did originally, and break boundaries, I think it might."

Kit added it's been tough to keep quiet about the final season, as he admitted: "It’s weird walking around, I think, for all of us, walking around with this big secret where we know how it all wraps up, and how it ends."

During the seventh season's finale, it was finally announced that Jon is not the illegitimate son of Ned Stark, but the son his sister Lyanna shared with Daenerys Targaryen's brother Prince Rhaegar.

Born after the pair married in secret, this means that Jon is actually Daenerys' nephew, and also a rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

The series, which is based on George R.R. Martin's A Song Of Ice And Fire book franchise, will feature six episodes that are expected to be over 60 minutes each in length each.