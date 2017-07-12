If Kit Harington never landed the part of Jon Snow in 'Game Of Thrones', who's to say he wouldn't have managed to bag another character? In a hilarious sketch, he pretends to audition for various other roles from the series. This is precisely why we love him.

Kit Harington at the Olivier Awards

In a 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' skit, Kit Harington hangs up his Jon Snow guise in favour of some of the other notable characters from 'Game of Thrones'. Starting with Lena Headey's Cersei Lannister, we knew it was only going to get better and better.

When he hobbled in on his knees (on which he had strapped shoes), we thought we were going to get Tyrion, but instead he did Maisie Williams' Arya Stark complete with a speech impediment and a wooden sword. He also did Ygritte with her most famous line: 'You know nothing, Jon Snow'; not to mention a shaving foam covered White Walker, a bearded Hodor and Daenerys Targaryen - the latter of whom he had expose her/his breasts.

It was the final straw for casting agents, however, when he showed up as Harry Potter - who clearly is not a character in 'Game of Thrones'. 'But what if he was?' Kit jokes, before casting off his Hogwarts robe and revealing Daenerys' boobs again.

More: The 'Game of Thrones' cast sing 'I Will Survive'

Kit Harington has played the role of Jon Snow since the series began in 2011. The illegitimate son of the late Lord Ned Stark and former guard of the Night's Watch, he is by far one of the most loved characters from the HBO show, and was the subject of much despair when he appeared to die at the end of season 5 after being stabbed by the Watch for being an alleged traitor. Fortunately, the series resurrected him and he'll hopefully be around until the final season in 2019 or 2020.