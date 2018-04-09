Though not much is known about the final season of 'Game of Thrones' - which will consist of the HBO fantasy series' last six 90-minute episodes - we do know that it's going to be a violent and chaotic affair. That was confirmed earlier this year when filming started on what will be the biggest battle scenes the show has ever seen.

Kit Harington's Jon Snow will play a huge part in 'Game of Thrones' season 8

Likely seeing the Night King's army of the dead go up against those fighting to keep the Seven Kingdoms under the control of the living, the scenes were being filmed over 55 consecutive days in Northern Ireland. That's something that series assistant Jonathan Quinlan took to Instagram to talk about, calling the team that put the scenes together "the Night Dragons" and explaining how they had to endure "the cold, the snow, the rain, the mud, the sheep s*** of Toome and the winds of Magheramorne."

He'd go on to say that when the millions of people watch the scenes on the small screen next year, they'll "understand that they're watching something that's never been done before. And that's because of you."

Website Watchers on the Wall reported the news, but not too much information has been given as to what went down. All we know is that HBO and those working behind-the-scenes won't be holding back in delivering some action-packed final episodes. With filming still rolling on and a lot to get through, the creative team will be hard at work to ensure that audiences enjoy their final moments with the 'Game of Thrones' roster.

We will however be getting at least one spinoff on the network following the series' end! As is always the case, HBO are being secretive about the multiple shows they have in development, but we imagine the fans from 'GoT' will move right on over and ensure that anything that does come out will be a success.

'Game of Thrones' season 8 comes to HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK in 2019.