It looks like the sexual tension we all felt between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen in the most recent episode of 'Game of Thrones' wasn't something we were willing to happen rather than it actually being there, as one of the show's directors has spoken out about the romance that could blossom between the two.

We've not yet seen Jon bend the knee to Daenerys

Whilst everybody at home knows the pair are related by blood, after it was revealed in season 6 that Jon Snow is actually from a Targaryen AND Stark background, the fact Daenerys is Jon's aunt doesn't seem to be slowing down the brewing relationship. In fact, this is a world where incest is frowned upon, but still seems to boil under the surface for many involved.

Speaking with IGN, the 'Spoils of War' episode director Matt Shakman teased a potential romance between Jon and Daenerys in the future, saying: "I think there is a lot of subtle chemistry happening there between the two of them, and even just Daenerys taking that tiny step forward to Jon before she asks him to bend the knee. There’s a lot of tension in that that I think comes from just two great actors in that darker, more intimate location... Daenerys, of course, as she loses allies, is trying to gain one in the King of the North, so there’s very much a political dialogue happening in the scene. But it’s also undeniable that there’s something happening between them personally, as well."

Of course, Jon and Daenerys didn't get off to the best start in season 7's third episode, when the two met for the first time and Jon refused to bend the knee to the woman who has proclaimed herself the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. Respect between the pair however seems to be growing, after the cache of Dragonglass under Dragonstone proved that the White Walkers, led by the Night King, have proven to be a problem for many years.

Where their relationship goes from here remains to be seen, but we absolutely would not be surprised if the two began locking lips before too long. Icky, but something we're all secretly hoping will happen!

