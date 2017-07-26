Kiss have donated a guitar to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

The 'Crazy Crazy Nights' hitmakers had to cancel a gig in the city following the terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May, and singer-and-guitarist Paul Stanley has handed over the Ibanez PS120 he would have played at their show in order for it to be auctioned off to raise money for the medical facility's

Paediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Paul said: ''We were devastated by the heinous attack in Manchester Arena and had to do something to support the city. The Royal Manchester Children's Hospital's incredible work with children was never more evident than after this horrific event.

''We are humbled to be able to give something to support them in their ongoing efforts.

''Knowing that the money raised will go towards purchasing life-support ventilators, our prayers and wishes will continue to help both those affected directly by the attack, and beyond.''

Maurice Watkins, chairman of Royal Manchester Children's Hospital added: ''We're delighted that Kiss has donated this incredible prize to be auctioned at the RSP Charity Ball and want to thank them for their tremendous generosity.''

The signed guitar will be auctioned off at the Red Sea Pedestrians 10th Anniversary Charity Ball in aid of Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on March 17, 2018, at the Lowry Hotel in the city.

And as well as the guitar, the winning bidder will also bag VIP tickets and backstage meet and greet passes for four people to a KISS gig anywhere in the world.

Paul recently admitted he doesn't play the guitar as often as he used to, but the instrument is still a big part of who he is.

He said: ''The guitar is something I can always go to. It's always there for me. And, honestly, I don't play it as often as I did, but it's so much part of the foundation of who I am and what's made me who I am.''