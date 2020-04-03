A Download Festival charity shirt has raised more than £75,000 for the NHS.

All of the profits from the sale of the limited edition tops will be donated to the NHS Charities Together, who support NHS staff and volunteers, and 500 have already been sold to support health workers through the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, more are being released and made available via the store on the festival's website.

The annual rock festival was postponed due to COVID-19, but heavy metal fans will be able to unite once again on the weekend of June 4 and June 6, 2021, when the music extravaganza returns to Donington Park in Leicestershire.

The event was due to take place between June 12 and June 14, and be headlined by Kiss, Iron Maiden, and System Of A Down.

Killswitch Engage, BABYMETAL, Volbeat, Bush, The Pretty Reckless, Airborne, Skillet, Periphery, Lit, Chelsea Grin, P.O.D, Powerwolf, Theory and Wednesday 13 were also set to perform.

However, the organisers promised to return with an ''amazing line up'' next year.

In a statement, they said: ''Please rest assured we will be back next year.

''Now, more than ever, we need the Download spirit to thrive and offer support to those that need it most.

''We'll do our best to put together an amazing line up for you in 2021 and can't wait to see you all then.

''Thank you, as ever, for your continued support.''

Head to shop.downloadfestival.co.uk to buy the charity shirt, which is priced at £20.