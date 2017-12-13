Kirsten Dunst is reportedly expecting her first child with fiancé and former ‘Fargo’ co-star Jesse Plemons.

The 35 year old star is pregnant with her first baby, according to Us Weekly, almost a year after she announced her engagement to 29 year old ‘Breaking Bad’ alumnus Plemons back in January this year.

The pair had only gone public with their romance seven months previously back in the summer of 2016, having met on the set of the second season of FX’s ‘Fargo’ in early 2015. In it, Plemons and Dunst actually played a married couple.

There had been rumours of sparks flying on set, and their romance was confirmed in May the following year when they were spotted kissing in public.

Dunst has had having children on her mind for some time – she told Britain’s Red magazine back in 2014 that, with two of her best friends expecting, she was currently “in baby mode” with godmothering duties. Then 32, she said “I think 33 is a good age to have your first baby.”

A year ago, she told In Style fashion magazine that her ideal wedding would be quite intimate. “Courthouse, dinner party and DJ with friends and family. I’ll treat it like it would be my fortieth birthday.”

Dunst, who has previously dated Garrett Hedlund, Jake Gyllenhaal and Razorlight lead singer Johnny Borrell, is set to get married to Plemons in the spring of 2018. She’s already locked down the dress designers, asking her friends Kate and Laura Mulleavy, designers for Rodarte, to make her wedding dress.

“I can’t imagine not doing it,” Kate told Us Weekly back in September, though her sister said they hadn’t actually started work on it yet. “We hopefully will get inspiration and figure it out.”

